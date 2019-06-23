Women’s World Cup: U.S. isn’t underestimating Spain’s rise in soccer

While Spain will be looking for rhythm after failing to score in its final two group-play games — two of its three goals in the first game came on penalty kicks — the U.S. is on a roll. The Americans’ 18 goals in their three group-stage games are a World Cup record and for the first time in U.S. history they didn’t concede any, running their shutout streak to seven games and 630 minutes dating to an April friendly with Australia.