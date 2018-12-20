U.S. men’s national soccer team calls three LAFC players and one from Galaxy for Chula Vista training camp

Three players from the Los Angeles Football Club have been called into the U.S. national team’s first training camp under new coach Gregg Berhalter, with goalkeeper Tyler Miller, defender Walker Zimmerman and forward Christian Ramirez among the 27 MLS players who have been asked to gather in Chula Vista on Jan. 6.
The January camp will mark the first national team call-up for Miller, who had a breakout season for LAFC in 2018, going 16-8-9 with 10 shutouts in 33 games.
Galaxy midfielder Sebastian Lletget was also called to camp, which will end with friendlies against Panama on Jan. 27 in Glendale, Ariz., and Costa Rica on Feb. 2 in San Jose.
“In putting together this domestic-based roster, we started with a number of players who we think can be a core part of the group moving forward,” said Berhalter, who was named national team coach earlier this month, in a statement. “We then looked at players that excelled this year in Major League Soccer and finally chose players that can play a specific role in our game model.
“We are very excited to start to implement our ideas about the style of play and culture we want to develop.”
Berhalter’s first camp roster also includes former Galaxy forward Gyasi Zardes, who played for Berhalter last season with the Columbus Crew, and Galaxy academy product Paul Arriola, a midfielder now with D.C. United.
The roster Berhalter has built is a young one, averaging 24 years, 230 days and 10 international caps. Six players are age-eligible for the U-23 team for the 2020 Olympic Trials.
Veteran midfielder Michael Bradley of Toronto FC, who has played in two World Cups, is the most experienced player with 142 appearances for the national team. Zardes ranks second with 40.
Twelve players, including Miller and Ramirez, have never played for the national team. Seventeen MLS clubs had players called up with LAFC, Columbus and Toronto FC leading the way with three selections each.
The winter training camp was moved south from its traditional home at the StubHub Center in Carson, where Berhalter formerly trained and coached with the Galaxy, to Chula Vista because the coach felt the former Olympic training center in suburban San Diego provided a more concentrated environment.
“Being in Chula Vista will help us create a team environment as we start to establish our culture and really be able to work on the details of our style of play,” Berhalter said. “The facilities are outstanding and provide everything we need to accomplish our goals. This will be a great place for our group to get started.”
Goalkeepers: Alex Bono (Toronto FC), Sean Johnson (New York City FC),
Tyler Miller (LAFC), Zack Steffen (Columbus Crew)
Defenders: Reggie Cannon (FC Dallas), Greg Garza (FC Cincinnati), Justen Glad (Real Salt Lake), Nick Lima (San Jose Earthquakes), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Daniel Lovitz (Montreal Impact), Mark McKenzie (Philadelphia Union), Keegan Rosenberry (Colorado Rapids), Auston Trusty (Philadelphia Union), Walker Zimmerman (LAFC)
Midfielders: Kellyn Acosta (Colorado Rapids), Paul Arriola (D.C. United), Corey Baird (Real Salt Lake), Michael Bradley (Toronto FC), Russell Canouse (D.C. United), Marky Delgado (Toronto FC), Sebastian Lletget (Galaxy), Djordje Mihailovic (Chicago Fire), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders), Wil Trapp (Columbus Crew)
Forwards: Jeremy Ebobisse (Portland Timbers), Christian Ramirez (LAFC), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew)