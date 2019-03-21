U.S. women’s national soccer team calls up 24 players for training camp

For defender Ali Krieger, a two-time World Cup player, Thursday’s call-up is her first since April 2017. Missing, however, is veteran defender Kelley O’Hara, who is nursing an ankle injury. Back from injury is midfielder Lindsey Horan, who missed the 2019 SheBelieves Cup because of a quadriceps issue. The U.S. won one of three games in that tournament and is 2-1-2 this year after going unbeaten in 2018.