Women’s World Cup preview Group A: Playing at home a motivator for France

Outlook: Don’t be persuaded by France’s world ranking or its loss in the quarterfinals four years ago. With an experienced roster featuring five players with more than 100 caps, this might be the best team in the tournament. France has made it to the quarterfinals of four consecutive major tournaments since 2013 and it will get an added boost in this one by playing at home less than a year after its men’s team won its World Cup. No country has held both the men’s and women’s titles at the same time. As the host country, France didn’t undergo the demands of a qualifying campaign but proved its mettle by stunning the U.S. in January behind two goals from Kadidiatou Diani.