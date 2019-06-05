World Cup Group C preview: Last chance for Brazil’s current generation?

Outlook: Brazil has the oldest roster in the tournament, one topped by midfielder Formiga, the oldest player in Women’s World Cup history at 41. Eight other players are at least 30, including Brazil’s two all-time leading scorers: Marta, 33, a six-time world player of the year and 34-year-old Cristiane. This figures to be the last hurrah for Brazil’s Golden Generation, which so far has just a silver medal from the 2007 World Cup to show for its work. The chances for improving on that here don’t look good since Brazil comes to France having lost nine straight since August. Oswaldo Alvarez, who coached the team in the 2015 World Cup, returned for his second turn in charge 21 months ago after Emily Lima, the first woman to coach the national team, was fired.