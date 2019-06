The U.S. women’s national soccer team escaped with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Spain in a Women’s World Cup round-of-16 game Monday, sending the Americans on to meet host France in the quarterfinals Friday in Paris. Both goals came on penalty kicks by Megan Rapinoe, the first in seventh minute and the second in the 75th. The two scores were the Americans’ first from the spot in this tournament.