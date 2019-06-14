Women’s World Cup on TV: Japan-Scotland will be 250th all-time match

What to watch for in the Women’s World Cup soccer tournament on Friday:
GROUP D
JAPAN VS. SCOTLAND
Where: Roazhon Park, Rennes
Time: 6 a.m., PDT.
TV: FS1, Universo
The buzz: This will be the 250th match in Women’s World Cup history and Japan has been participating from the start, having played in every tournament and reached the final of the last two. But it struggled in an opening draw with lightly regarded Argentina and needs at least a draw here to have a realistic shot at moving on. Scotland, a tournament debutante, played surprisingly well in its first game against the English, losing 2-1. And while European teams have so far dominated this event, Japan may have the antidote: It has won its last five World Cup games against UEFA qualifiers.
ENGLAND VS. ARGENTINA
Where: Stade Oceane, Le Havre
Time: noon, PDT
TV: Ch. 11, Telemundo
The buzz: As the only team in the group with a win, England is on to the second round with another victory and probably assured of advancing with a draw. Argentina, meanwhile, is making history. Its draw with Japan earned it the first Women’s World Cup point in history. A similar result here and La Albiceleste would go into their group-play final in good position to escape the first round for the first time ever.
GROUP C
JAMAICA VS. ITALY
Where: Stade Auguste-Delaune, Reims
Time: 9 a.m, PDT
TV: Ch. 11, Universo
The buzz: Barbara Bonansea’s stoppage-time goal against Australia gave Italy its first Women’s World Cup win in two decades and left it in control of its own destiny. Bonansea had Italy’s first goal as well, becoming the first Italian with multiple goals in a Women’s World Cup game since 1991. And now with a draw here, Le Azzurre will be in good position to advance for the first time since 1999; and with a win they’re through. Jamaica stopped every Brazilian player except Cristiane in its first game. Unfortunately for the Reggae Girlz, Cristiane got a hat trick in a 3-0 Brazil win. Jamaica needs at least a draw here to keep its tournament hopes alive.