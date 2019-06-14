Women’s World Cup on TV: Japan-Scotland will be 250th all-time match

The buzz: This will be the 250th match in Women’s World Cup history and Japan has been participating from the start, having played in every tournament and reached the final of the last two. But it struggled in an opening draw with lightly regarded Argentina and needs at least a draw here to have a realistic shot at moving on. Scotland, a tournament debutante, played surprisingly well in its first game against the English, losing 2-1. And while European teams have so far dominated this event, Japan may have the antidote: It has won its last five World Cup games against UEFA qualifiers.