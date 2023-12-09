LAFC vs. Columbus in MLS Cup final: Live updates, highlights and analysis

MLS commissioner isn’t adding fourth designated player after ‘most successful season’
COLUMBUS, Ohio. — MLS commissioner Don Garber gave his annual state of the league address Friday. And the state of the league is so good, Garber said, that he expects no major initiatives will be adopted for the coming season.
No news is big news for a league whose only constant has been change through its first 28 seasons. But then Garber has reason to embrace the status quo.
With Saturday’s sold-out MLS Cup final between LAFC and the Columbus Crew, overall attendance this season will approach a record 12 million, including the league-high 82,110 that showed up at the Rose Bowl on July 4 to see the Galaxy beat LAFC.
‘He understands the moment.’ How Steve Cherundolo led LAFC back to the MLS Cup final
COLUMBUS, Ohio — There are a number of ways to describe LAFC coach Steve Cherundolo.
He’s the only person to win the MLS Cup and Supporters’ Shield in his first season as a manager. With his team’s appearance in Saturday’s MLS championship game against the Columbus Crew, he’ll become one of only three coaches to take his team to the MLS Cup final in each of his first two years; and at 44, he’s also the youngest to do so. Plus with 29 wins and 96 points through his first 50 MLS games, he had the most successful start of any coach in league history.
Yet for Herculez Gomez, a former World Cup teammate who has known Cherundolo more than a dozen years, all those accolades are like the medals on a general’s uniform: they’re window dressing that tell us nothing about the man’s character or personality.
Ask Gomez to describe Cherundolo and he talks about grins, not wins.
“Steve,” he says, “was by far the funniest teammate I ever had on the national team.”