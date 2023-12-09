LAFC vs. Columbus in MLS Cup final: Live updates, highlights and analysis

‘He understands the moment.’ How Steve Cherundolo led LAFC back to the MLS Cup final

LAFC coach Steve Cherundolo, right, congratulates players as they celebrate on the pitch after against Inter Miami in 2022 (Rebecca Blackwell / Associated Press)

COLUMBUS, Ohio — There are a number of ways to describe LAFC coach Steve Cherundolo.

He’s the only person to win the MLS Cup and Supporters’ Shield in his first season as a manager. With his team’s appearance in Saturday’s MLS championship game against the Columbus Crew, he’ll become one of only three coaches to take his team to the MLS Cup final in each of his first two years; and at 44, he’s also the youngest to do so. Plus with 29 wins and 96 points through his first 50 MLS games, he had the most successful start of any coach in league history.

Yet for Herculez Gomez, a former World Cup teammate who has known Cherundolo more than a dozen years, all those accolades are like the medals on a general’s uniform: they’re window dressing that tell us nothing about the man’s character or personality.

Ask Gomez to describe Cherundolo and he talks about grins, not wins.

“Steve,” he says, “was by far the funniest teammate I ever had on the national team.”

