Advertisement
Sports

MLS fines LAFC, suspends supporter group 3252 due to misconduct allegations

LAFC defender Giorgio Chiellini gestures amid smoke that delayed play during the first half of a playoff match.
LAFC defender Giorgio Chiellini walks on the pitch amid smoke from flares set off by supporters during a Western Conference final match against the Houston Dynamo Saturday in Los Angeles.
(Marcio Jose Sanchez / Associated Press)
By Iliana Limón Romero
Kevin Baxter
Share

LAFC has been fined $100,000 and supporter group 3252’s privileges have been suspended pending an investigation by MLS due to allegations of “serious misconduct,” the league announced Wednesday night.

The supporter group set off flares not authorized by MLS during LAFC’s Western Conference final match against Houston, creating so much smoke it delayed the game.

MLS announced supporter privileges for 3252 attending MLS Cup Saturday will be restricted. Fans could face other sanctions next season after the league completes its investigation.

Advertisement

“In coordination with MLS, LAFC agrees to conduct a full investigation of the incident and violators will be subject to further penalties, indefinite bans [including MLS Cup] and all appropriate legal action,” MLS announced in a news release. “The comprehensive review will focus on improving security and supporter management processes for 2024 and beyond.”

LAFC forward Carlos Vela, center, holds the MLS Western Conference trophy after LAFC's 2-0 victory at BMO Stadium.

LAFC

Defending champion LAFC defeats Houston to return to the MLS Cup final

LAFC is heading back to the MLS Cup championship match after defeating the Houston Dynamo 2-0 in the Western Conference final at BMO Stadium.

Dec. 2, 2023

Sports
Iliana Limón Romero

Iliana Limón Romero is the Los Angeles Times assistant managing editor for Sports. The El Paso native joined The Times in March 2021. She previously was the sports editor at the Orlando Sentinel, where she contributed to the paper’s Pulitzer finalist coverage of the Pulse nightclub shooting. Limón Romero is chair of the Assn. for Women in Sports Media and co-chair of the National Assn. Hispanic Journalists Sports Task Force.

Kevin Baxter

Kevin Baxter writes about soccer and other things for the Los Angeles Times, where he has worked for 27 years. He has covered seven World Cups, four Olympic Games, six World Series and a Super Bowl and has contributed to three Pulitzer Prize-winning series at The Times and Miami Herald. An essay he wrote in fifth grade was voted best in the class. He has a cool dog.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement