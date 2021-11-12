Share
U.S. vs. Mexico: Live updates, odds, expert picks, start time and more

Mexico's Néstor Araujo (2) tries to head the ball into the net against the United States
Mexico’s Néstor Araujo (2) tries to head the ball into the net against the United States during extra time in the CONCACAF Nations League championship soccer match on June 6 in Denver.
(Jack Dempsey / Associated Press)

The U.S. faces off with Mexico in a World Cup qualifier to be played in Cincinnati Friday night. Follow along for expert picks and live updates.

By Iliana Limón RomeroDeputy Sports Editor 

The U.S. hosts Mexico in a World Cup qualifier at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, Friday night. Kickoff is at 6 p.m. PST. The match can be viewed on ESPN2, Univision, TUDN and ESPN+.

Follow along for expert picks, insight into why the match is being played in Cincinnati, live updates and more.

Christian Pulisic returns to USMNT roster for World Cup qualifier vs. Mexico

By Kevin Baxter

Christian Pulisic is returning to the U.S. national team for next week’s World Cup qualifier with Mexico after missing last month’s three qualifiers with an ankle injury.

Pulisic proved his fitness in Tuesday’s Champions League match, going 16 minutes in Chelsea’s 1-0 win over Malmö.

“It’s about progressing him in a safe way,” coach Gregg Berhalter said of his captain, who has played in just two of the Americans’ first six qualifiers. “We know he’s valuable to the team. We know we want him on the field. But we’re also not willing to risk anything. It’s about how he feels and depending on that will dictate what role he plays in these two games.”

Among those missing from the 25-man roster are defenders John Brooks and Sergiño Dest and attackers Gio Reyna and Gyasi Zardes. Brooks, who is healthy, did not play well in the September qualifiers, then withdrew from the October games with a back problem. Dest, who was a late scratch from Barcelona’s Champions League game this week, is out indefinitely with a back issue, the club said.

