Barcelona spent plenty for Dest; could see if it got its money’s worth in Sevilla game

On Thursday, Barcelona acquired U.S. national team defender Sergiño Dest from Dutch club Ajax, a transfer that could cost the Spanish giant more than $30 million in transfer fees. On Sunday the team could get its first look at its newest player when it hosts Sevilla (BeIN Sports, noon PDT), highlighting the televised soccer action from Europe.

EPL: Three games into the Premier League season, only four teams remain unbeaten. Everton is one of them and Manchester City is not. The Toffees (3-0-0) also have the league’s top scorer in Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who has five goals heading into its game with visiting Brighton (1-2-0) on Saturday (NBCSN, Universo, 7 a.m. PDT). Later Saturday, Manchester City (1-1-0), which lost a mistake-filled game to unbeaten Leicester City last week, will try to rebound when it meets newly promoted Leeds United (2-1-0) at Elland Road (Ch. 4, Universo, 9:30 a.m. PDT). Two other unbeatens — Liverpool and Aston Villa — face off Sunday when the Reds (3-0-0) travel to Villa Park to meet the only EPL team yet to concede a goal (NBCSN, Universo,11:15 p.m. PDT).

Ligue 1: With two losses in five games, perennial French champion Paris-Saint Germain (3-2-0) will match its total for defeats from last season if its falls to Angers (3-2-0) on Friday (BeIN Sports, noon PDT) at Parc des Princes. PSG, which saw several star players sidelined by COVID-19 last month, lost its first two games but has won the last three by a combined 6-0. Angers has allowed six goals in its last two outings.