LAFC’s Carlos Vela chosen as MLS All-Star team captain

LAFC’s Carlos Vela has been chosen captain of the MLS All-Star team for a second consecutive season in a vote conducted on social media.

Vela will lead the MLS All-Stars against Spanish club Atletico Madrid on Wednesday in Orlando. Vela was captain last summer when the MLS team lost to Juventus on penalty kicks.

Vela leads MLS with 21 goals and is second with 12 assists for an LAFC team that has the best record in the league at 14-3-4. LAFC teammates Diego Rossi and Mark-Anthony Kaye, both midfielders, and defender Walker Zimmerman made the All-Star team as well.

The Galaxy will be represented by striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic and midfielder Jonathan dos Santos.

Also, Galaxy midfielder Efrain Alvarez, 17, will be traveling to Florida for the All-Star activities after being named to the MLS Homegrown Game roster. The homegrown team will face the U-20 team from Mexican club Chivas de Guadalajara on Tuesday.