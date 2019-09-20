LAFC forward Adama Diomande voluntarily enters the MLS Substance Abuse and Behavioral Health Program

LAFC forward Adama Diomande has voluntarily entered the MLS Substance Abuse and Behavioral Health Program, the league announced Friday, making him ineligible for Saturday’s game with Toronto FC at Banc of California.

Diomande will be barred from team activities for an unknown period of time, which could stretch through next month’s playoffs.

LAFC (19-4-7), which has clinched a playoff berth and the Western Conference title, can secure home-field advantage throughout the postseason with a win this weekend.

Diomande, a 29-year-old from Norway, plays in the center of a three-man attacking front line between Carlos Vela and Diego Rossi, who have combined for a league-record 43 goals. Diomande is third on the team with eight goals and fourth with seven assists in 25 games.

He had 12 goals in 18 games last season after transferring from Hull City of the English Championship in May.

According to a league official who is not authorized to speak publicly on the issue, Diomande is OK and has no health problems. He entered the program, the official said, to deal with “personal issues” and will not be able to resume regular team activities until he is cleared by program officials.

Diomande had his best season in 2015 playing for Stabaek in Norway’s first division, scoring 25 goals in 26 games in all competition. He also made his international debut for Norway that season when he played under Bob Bradley, now the coach at LAFC.

According to figures released by the MLS players’ association, Diomande will make $935,000 this season.