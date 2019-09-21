Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s big night leads Galaxy to win over Impact

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has made no secret of his disdain for the MLS playoff system.

After playing two decades in Europe’s major leagues, where the club that finished the long regular season atop the standings was awarded the trophy, the idea the American champion will be crowned in a quick postseason tournament has been a difficult one to grasp.

“The system is [crap],” he said this summer. “You just need to win the playoffs, and that’s it. If you come in seventh place, make the playoffs and win, you are champion.”

But with LAFC having already clinched the Western Conference title, the playoffs are all the Galaxy have left. And Ibrahimovic seems intent on getting them there, by will or by skill.

On Saturday night, playing before an announced 25,482 at Dignity Health Sports Park, Ibrahimovic used a little of both, scoring the opening goal and setting up Uriel Antuna’s game-winner in a 2-1 victory over the Montreal Impact.

With the win the Galaxy (15-13-3) moved to third in the tight conference standings where seven teams, fighting for the final six postseason spots, are separated by seven points.

But the Galaxy and Ibrahimovic, who won back-to-back games for the first time since May, have been more than just good the last two weeks. They’ve also been fortuitous, and that combination has fueled a rapid rise up the table.

Neither Seattle, Dallas nor Portland, the three playoff contenders who played mid-week games, won. Nor did Real Salt Lake or San Jose, the teams bracketing the Galaxy in standings who played earlier Saturday.

And when the Galaxy took the field for their own game a couple of hours later, they were met by a Montreal team missing three starters – including midfielder Ignacio Piatti and forward Maxi Urruti, its two more experienced outfield players.

It was a trifecta of good fortune for a team fighting to end a two-year playoff drought.

If the stars have aligned for the Galaxy, though, none has shown brighter than Ibrahimovic — who also caught a break on his goal when a shot from Jonathan dos Santos from outside the penalty area struck Ibrahimovic on his left thigh and dropped to his feet.

Standing on the edge of the six-yard box, Ibrahimovic then spun to his right and powered a right-footed shot past Montreal’s Evan Bush, spoiling an otherwise stellar night for the keeper, who made a season-high 10 saves.

The Impact argued for both an offside call and a handball on Ibrahimovic but after a short replay review, referee Kevin Stott let the goal stand, giving Ibrahimovic 27 on the season and 11 in his last seven games. That pushed the Galaxy captain into the thick of the league scoring race, where he trails only LAFC’s Carlos Vela, who has 29 goals.

And with the Galaxy losing only one of the last eight games in which Ibrahimovic has scored, he’s now a favorite for league MVP honors.

Montreal pulled that goal back early in the second half when a pair of Galaxy defenders allowed Lassi Lappalainen to dash into the penalty area unmarked and head in a perfect pass from Saphir Taider.

The tie didn’t last long though, with Antuna putting the Galaxy ahead to stay in the 50th minute. And Ibrahimovic played a big part in that goal too, leaping over Montreal’s Rod Fanni to deflect a long Cristian Pavon cross to Antuna. who scored inside the left post.

