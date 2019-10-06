Soccer roundup: Carlos Vela breaks MLS season goal record in LAFC victory

Carlos Vela had a hat trick to break the MLS season goals record with 34 and help the Los Angeles FC beat the Colorado Rapids 3-1 on Sunday in the regular-season finale.

Vela broke the mark of 31 set last year by Atlanta United’s Josef Martinez.

Los Angeles (21-4-9) set an MLS record for season points with 75, breaking the mark of 71 set last year by the New York Red Bulls. Los Angeles earned the top seed in the Western Conference and a first-round bye to the playoffs.

Colorado (12-16-6) entered the match within three points of the playoff line after a 3-0 victory over Dallas last week. The Rapids ended the season by winning five of their last seven games.

Vela scored in the 28th and 31st minutes, Kei Kamara countered for Colorado in the 40th and Vela connected again in the 51st.

at Houston 3, Galaxy 2: Christian Ramirez scored two goals and the Houston Dynamo beat the LA Galaxy 4-2 on Sunday in the regular-season finale for both teams.

The Galaxy (16-15-3) fell to fifth in the Western Conference standings and will play at No. 4 seed Minnesota in the knockout round.

Ramirez put away a first-timer, off a feed from Alberth Elis, from the center of the area to give Houston (12-18-4) a 3-2 lead in the 83rd minute.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic chipped in from 17 yards out to give LA a 1-0 lead in the ninth. Sebastian Lletget rolled a pass to Ibrahimovic who paused and then, with the defense sagging, lofted a side-netter over the out-stretched arms of goalkeeper Tyler Deric.

Ramirez tied it in the second minute of first-half stoppage time. Elis, on a breakaway, bounced a shot off the post and Ramirez put away the rebound.

Cristian Pavon first-timed a pass from Uriel Antuna into the side net to give the Galaxy a 2-1 lead in the 54th minute but Elis tied it in the 62nd.