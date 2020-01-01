Emiliano Insúa signs with Galaxy

The Galaxy have signed former Liverpool defender Emiliano Insúa, the team’s second major acquisition in two days. Terms of the deal were not released but allocation money was not used to fund the contract.

A formal announcement could be made as early as Thursday.

Insúa, who will turn 31 next week, started his career in his native Argentina at Boca Juniors, where Galaxy manager Guillermo Barros Schelotto played and coached. He then spent four seasons at Liverpool, making 44 appearances in all competition in 2009-10. He played in Turkey, Portugal and with two clubs in Spain over the next five seasons before landing at Stuttgart, now in Germany’s second division, in 2015.

Insúa will be counted on to strengthen a defense that allowed 59 goals last season. And he may not be the final addition to the back line. The Galaxy continue to talk with Peruvian center back Carlos Zambrano, 30. The team is also in need to a front-line scorer to replace the 30 goals Zlatan Ibrahimovic took with him to Italy’s AC Milan.

Advertisement

The signing of Insúa follows by a day the Galaxy announcement about the signing of Serbian winger Aleksandar Katai, 28, who had 18 goals and 12 assists in two seasons with the Chicago Fire.

The Galaxy will open preseason training camp on Jan. 20.