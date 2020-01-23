Column: Chicharito’s move to MLS represents something — but it’s not retirement

The behind-the-scene footage was treated as a smoking gun, evidence that Javier “Chicharito” Hernández’s move wasn’t what he claimed.

On a video that was posted to his YouTube channel on Wednesday, a sobbing Hernández was shown calling his father as his transfer to the Galaxy was being finalized.

“It’s the beginning of the start of retiring, you know?” Hernández said in Spanish.

The reaction was predictable, as the statement was widely interpreted as an admission that Major League Soccer was still a retirement league.

Except that wasn’t what the Mexican striker was saying.

That wasn’t why he was crying.

The sentiments behind his tears became clear a few moments later, when Hernández said, “We’re retiring from the European dream.”

MLS isn’t Spain’s La Liga, but neither is Mexico’s Liga MX. Hernández’s words would have applied if he had returned to Chivas of Guadalajara.

What Hernández abandoned was a very specific goal, to become a top striker at the highest level of the game. That’s in Europe, in one of the continent’s four major domestic leagues.

Hernández played there for a decade. He scored important goals for Manchester United and Real Madrid but never entirely realized his ambition of becoming a dominant striker. The accomplishments of former Spanish league scoring champion Hugo Sanchez remained unmatched.

Four months ago, Hernández accepted a pay cut to move from West Ham of England to Sevilla of Spain. The transfer represented a last-ditch effort to remain relevant in Europe. It didn’t work.

The move to the Galaxy was a formal acceptance of what Hernández realized sitting on the bench in La Liga.

He wouldn’t ever be that player.

Conceding that isn’t the same as conceding that a career is over.

Welcomed by a festive crowd at Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday night, Hernandez practiced with the Galaxy for the first time the next morning. The team will formally introduce him during a 1 p.m. news conference Thursday at Dignity Health Sports Park.

None of that contradicts what he said to this newspaper in his first public comments since signing with the Galaxy. Hernández thinks he still has something left as a player, he thinks MLS has improved considerably over the last several years, and he will encounter real competition.

There was a time when MLS was a retirement league, when players such as Lothar Matthaus and Walter Zenga exerted minimal effort on the field and were clearly here to collect checks.

That doesn’t happen anymore. When Giovanni dos Santos’ focus wavered and the Mexican international’s performances diminished, the Galaxy severed ties with him.

Hernández is known as a consummate professional. There’s no reason to think he won’t do what’s necessary to be score goals in this league.

Considering this marks a step down from a major European league, Hernandez’s time in MLS can be viewed as a stop on the road to retirement. But if that’s what it represents for the 31-year-old Hernández, the opposite is also true for other players; for them, MLS can be a springboard to Europe.

Miguel Almiron parlayed two seasons with Atlanta United into a move to England, where the 25-year-old attacker is now a key player for Newcastle.

LAFC’s Uruguayan attackers, 21-year-old Diego Rossi and 19-year-old Brian Rodriguez, look as if they have futures in Europe.

MLS wasn’t diminished by Hernández’s candid words. MLS was never La Liga, and no one ever said it was. What Hernández provided was an honest and accurate assessment of where the league stands today. MLS is a stop, not a destination. But it’s also not a place to retire.