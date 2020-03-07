When presenting the Galaxy’s starting lineup, Dignity Health Sports Park’s public-address announcer calls out only the first names of the players, inviting the crowd to holler back their surnames.

In the case of the team’s world-famous striker, a uniform number alone would suffice.

A mention of “No. 14” over the sound system elicited a stadium-wide cry:

“Chicharito!”

Advertisement

And that was it.

Javier Hernández’s first game at his new home stadium Saturday night otherwise looked, sounded and felt like any other home opener for the Galaxy, who dropped a 1-0 decision to the Vancouver Whitecaps.

Tailgate parties in the parking lot. A banda on the stadium concourse. The playing of “La Chona” when the dance cam flashed on the video scoreboards.

This wasn’t anything like David Beckham’s first game on this field.

Advertisement

There was a noticeable absence of Mexican national team jerseys in the stands. The optimistic view of this would be that the Galaxy have developed their own fan base to the point where they don’t have to rely on outsiders to pack their stadium.

Watching Mexican players in the United States doesn’t have the same novelty as it once did. The country’s national team visits the city almost annually and Hernández was part of El Tri’s traveling party here on multiple occasions. At the same time, Major League Soccer has become the home of several of Mexico’s top players.

The less popular but more talented Carlos Vela is in his third season with LAFC. Rodolfo Pizarro moved from Monterrey to expansion team Inter Miami this season. Alan Pulido switched from Chivas of Guadalajara to Sporting Kansas City.

The lack of buzz before the game was alarming, but even more disturbing was how the Galaxy were incapable of manufacturing any excitement over the 90 minutes of the contest.

The team has one of the most lethal out-and-out strikers in the league, but hasn’t made any use of him through two games.

In its season opening draw against the Houston Dynamo, the Galaxy had the ball only 41% of the time. Hernández attempted one shot and it wasn’t on the frame.

Saturday was an extension of the nightmare. Once again, Hernández attempted only one shot, a header in the 66th minute that didn’t have a chance.

Advertisement

The Galaxy’s inability to connect with Hernández is curious. There are some talented players on this team, from winger Cristian Pavon to midfielder Jonathan dos Santos to overlapping left back Emiliano Insua. At the moment, however, the Galaxy are a less than the sum of their parts.

Once again ceding possession to its opponent, coach Guillermo Barros Schelotto’s team was frustratingly stagnant with the ball at its feet. Hernández spent the majority of the first half disconnected from his teammates, lost between the Whitecaps’ towering center backs, Andy Rose and Jasser Khmiri.

Hernández was still an occasionally useful decoy, as was the case in the eighth minute. Pavon released Insua down the left flank, prompting Hernández to make a run toward the far goal post. As Hernández occupied by the defense’s attention, Aleksander Katai cut inside and got his head on Insua’s cross. Katai’s effort went wide.

Hernández looked frustrated as the game went on, throwing his head back when off-the-ball runs ended without the ball at his feet or on his head.

The halftime statistics were similar to that of the previous game, showing the Galaxy had the ball only 45.8% of the time against an underwhelming visitor.

Hernández’s frustration appeared to grow as the contest progressed. Twelve minutes into the second half, Katai opted to send the ball to Pavon on the far side instead of to Hernández, who was making a run to the right side of the penalty box.

Turning to Katai, Hernández used both of his hands to motion toward his feet. He made similar gestures the week before too.

Advertisement

The Galaxy’s performances through two games raise legitimate questions about Schelotto’s ability to lead the team moving forward. The team’s disappointing form last year was excused as a function of a Schelotto’s system being incompatible with star forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Hernández was supposed to be a better fit, but that hasn’t been the case. The problem last year might not have been who was up front. The problem might have been the system.