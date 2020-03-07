Big Galaxy crowd sees little from Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández in home-opener loss

When the Galaxy paid a club-record transfer fee to bring Javier “Chicharito” Hernández from Spain to Major League Soccer his winter, they hoped the investment would pay dividends both in the stands and on the field.

Well, one out of two ain’t bad.

Hernández’s first MLS home game Saturday drew a sellout of 26,382 to Dignity Health Sports Park, but neither the Galaxy nor the team’s newest star gave the fans much to cheer in a 1-0 loss to the Vancouver Whitecaps.

Although the Galaxy dominated possession Saturday and matched Vancouver with 12 shots, only one of those came from Hernández. In two MLS games he has taken only two shots — and his only goal in a Galaxy uniform came in the team’s first preseason game five weeks ago.

Tosaint Ricketts scored the deciding goal Saturday in the 74th minute and a minute later any chance the Galaxy had at a comeback took a hit when midfielder Joe Corona was ejected for stomping on the foot of Vancouver’s Russell Telbert, leaving the team a man down.

The Galaxy’s early problems aren’t solely the fault of Hernández, who has struggled to get on the same page with his new teammates. Coach Guillermo Barros Schelotto said before Saturday’s game he’s confident that will work itself out.

“I’m not worried about how many goals he’ll score,” he said. “I’m more worried about the team because I think we need to get better. Everyone is involved for scoring, for defending. I don’t care about the names. I don’t care who scores. I am very focused on the team.”

That focus is so far a little fuzzy with the Galaxy (0-1-1) winless two games into Schelotto’s second season.

The five-time league champions have gone a franchise-record five seasons without an MLS Cup appearance and have won only three playoff games since their last title in 2014.

Off the field, home attendance has dropped in five of the last eight seasons despite the presence of box-office draws such as Steven Gerrard, Gio dos Santos and Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Hernández, arguably the most popular Mexican player of the last decade, is already having an impact there: The team said it has sold more than 1,000 season-ticket packages since it paid Sevilla nearly $10 million for Hernández’s rights in January and Saturday’s announced crowd was the Galaxy’s largest for a home opener since 2015.

For most of the night it was a quiet crowd, as if waiting for Hernández to give it a reason to cheer. Some fans found their voice at the final whistle though, booing the Galaxy.

As they did in last week’s season-opening draw in Houston, Hernández’s teammates tried mightily to get him the ball, especially in the early going. In the eighth minute, left back Emiliano Insúa bent in a cross that was too high, finding the head of winger Aleksandar Katai instead. His shot — the first of a game-high five he took in 59 minutes — missed wide left.

The next time down Insúa targeted Hernández again, sending the ball into the center of the field just as Hernández began a run into the penalty area. That pass went behind him and Hernández finished the first half with 10 touches, lowest for either team.

Then, to cap a frustrating night, Hernández had his pocket picked by Vancouver defender Andy Rose, who took the ball away at the top of the box midway through the second half.

The Galaxy’s best chance of the opening 45 minutes came halfway through when a bad clearance caught Whitecaps keeper Maxime Crepeau well off his line. Sacha Kljestan ran on to the loose ball with an empty net in front of him but he mis-hit his right-footed shot, missing badly.

In the second half, a Rolf Feltscher volley from the penalty spot was blocked at the edge of the six-yard box in the 54th minute.

