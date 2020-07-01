Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Soccer

Galaxy’s Jonathan dos Santos to have hernia surgery, will miss MLS Is Back tournament

Galaxy captain Jonathan dos Santos.
Galaxy captain Jonathan dos Santos will miss the MLS Is Back tournament.
(Jad el Reda / Los Angeles Times en Espanol)
By Kevin BaxterStaff Writer 
July 1, 2020
5:12 PM
The Galaxy will be without midfielder Jonathan dos Santos for the MLS Is Back tournament after the team announced Wednesday its captain would undergo minimally invasive hernia surgery Thursday at the Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Institute in Santa Monica. He is expected to be out for six weeks.

Dos Santos missed all but 45 minutes of the Galaxy’s first two games with a groin injury and has played less than 75% of the team’s minutes over the past three seasons.

Defender Danilo Acosta, who underwent surgery in February to repair damage to his left knee, also will miss the tournament although he is expected to return to training this month.

The Galaxy are scheduled to arrive in Orlando, Fla., for the 54-game MLS tournament Monday. They will play their first game July 13 against the Portland Timbers.

Soccer
Kevin Baxter

Kevin Baxter write about soccer and other things for the Los Angeles Times, where he has worked for 24 years. He has covered five World Cups, three Olympic Games, six World Series and a Super Bowl and has contributed to three Pulitzer Prize-winning series at the Times and Miami Herald.

