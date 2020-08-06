Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Soccer

Soccer on TV: What to watch this weekend

Rodri and his Manchester City teammates are looking for their first trophy of 2020 during Champions League play.
(Alvaro Barrientos / Associated Press)
By Kevin BaxterStaff Writer 
Aug. 6, 2020
2:44 PM
Share

The Champions League should have finished long ago, but with the COVID-19 pandemic suspending domestic league play for as long as three months, the continental tournament was paused as well. It’s back now, picking up where it left off in March with the round of 16, highlighting the best European soccer offerings on TV this weekend.

Friday: After failing to win the Premier League and FA Cup, Manchester City still has a chance at Europe’s biggest prize if it can protect its one-goal lead over visiting Real Madrid in the second leg of its two-game playoff (CBS Sports Network, TUDN, UniMas, noon PDT). Also on Friday, newly minted Italian champion Juventus has a one-goal deficit to make up in its return leg with visiting Lyon (Galavision, noon PDT).

Saturday: Barcelona and Napoli meet with their series tied at a goal apiece (CBS Sports Network, TUDN, noon PDT), while Chelsea travels to Munich trailing German champion Bayern 3-0 (Galavision, noon PDT).

Soccer
Kevin Baxter

Kevin Baxter writes about soccer and other things for the Los Angeles Times, where he has worked for 24 years. He has covered five World Cups, three Olympic Games, six World Series and a Super Bowl and has contributed to three Pulitzer Prize-winning series at The Times and Miami Herald. An essay he wrote in fifth grade was voted best in the class. He has a cool dog.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement