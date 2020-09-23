Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Soccer

Second-half goals lift Real Salt Lake over Galaxy

The Galaxy's Sebastian Lletget follows through on a kick.
The Galaxy’s Sebastian Lletget follows through on a kick against the Portland Timbers on July 13 in Florida.
(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Sep. 23, 2020
8:53 PM
SANDY, Utah  — 

Albert Rusnak and Damir Kreilach scored second-half goals and Real Salt Lake beat the LA Galaxy 2-0 on Wednesday night.

Real Salt Lake (4-4-5) ended a three-game home losing streak. The Galaxy (4-5-3) lost 2-0 to Colorado on Saturday — their first defeat since July 18 — and are winless in three.

Rusnak scored on a penalty kick in the 65th minute. Seven minutes later, Kreilach’s sixth goal of the season came from the top of the 18-yard box on a cross from Rusnak.

The Galaxy’s Sebastian Lletget missed wide off a set piece in the 15th minute. Cristian Pavon’s shot hit the crossbar in the 22nd. Lletget missed again from the center of the 6-yard box in the 80th.

David Bingham had four saves for the Galaxy.

Soccer
Associated Press

