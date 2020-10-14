Galaxy continue to get nothing done in loss to Earthquakes

This season has been a like riding a pogo stick for the Galaxy: lots of ups and downs with little forward progress. That didn’t change Wednesday, when the Galaxy continued to bounce in place with a 4-0 loss to the San Jose Earthquakes at Dignity Health Sports Park.

The place the Galaxy are bouncing in, by the way, is last in the Western Conference, and that hole got a bit deeper with the team’s sixth consecutive loss. The Galaxy, winless in their last seven, are now four points adrift from the rest of the conference and six points and four places shy of the eighth and final playoff berth.

San Jose got two goals came from Nick Lima and single scores from Andy Ríos and Tommy Thompson, spoiling an otherwise solid debut in goal by Jonathan Klinsmann, who wasn’t even with the team two months ago. Klinsmann, who faced 19 shots and saved seven of them, didn’t get much help from the midfield of his offense, though, with the Galaxy going without a shot until the 58th minute and putting just three on target all night.

The result was the fourth shutout in seven games for the Galaxy, who have led for just 38 minutes in the last 36 days.

But then it has been an odd season all around for Galaxy, one that started with a five-game winless streak sandwiched around a four-month pause brought on by COVID-19. Then came a four-game winning streak, followed by a seven-game winless streak.

The Galaxy (4-9-3) gave JT Marcinkowski a quiet net in goal for the Earthquakes, who have won four of five since Marcinkowski replaced Daniel Vega as the Quakes’ starter. The Galaxy were undoubtedly hoping for the same kind of boost from Klinsmann.

The son of Jurgen Klinsmann, the former U.S. national team coach, Klinsmann signed a multi-year free-agent contract with the Galaxy in August after leaving Swiss side FC St. Gallen. The Galaxy promised him a chance and the starting job and he got that opportunity after David Bingham conceding six scores to Portland in his last start, ballooning his goals-against average to 2.0, second-highest in MLS among regular keepers ahead of only Vega.

With his father watching from home in Newport Beach, Klinsmann’s first touch came in the third minute, when he pounced on a loose ball at the post. His first save came nine minutes later when he batted down Thompson’s right-footed shot from the edge of the penalty area.

His luck ran out a minute before the intermission when Lima scored on San Jose’s seventh shot of the half, a right-footed drive from just inside the penalty area. The sequence started with Carlos Fierro sending a high cross across the front of the goal and over a leaping Perry Kitchen to Ríos, who settled the ball with his knee before pushing it back for Lima.

With Galaxy defender Daniel Steres ball watching, Lima had plenty of space to run onto the ball and drill his shot past a diving Klinsmann for his first goal of the season.

Ríos doubled the lead early in the second half, outrunning Galaxy defender Nick DePuy to a bending, one-hop pass from Fierro and redirecting it in. Thompson and Lima added insurance goals long after the game had been decided.

If Klinsmann was mostly sharp in goal, Javier “Chicharito” Hernández was once again as dull as a butter knife up front. Returning to the lineup after missing a game following the birth of his second child, Hernández was subbed out in the 54th minutes. He didn’t take a shot.

His only MLS goal came three months ago and the Galaxy are winless in the nine games in which he has played.

