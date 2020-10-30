Two more LAFC players test positive for coronavirus
Two more LAFC players have tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing to three the number who have failed tests this week. In response, the team has temporarily suspended all in-person activities at its training center at Cal State L.A.
All three players are in isolation under a doctor’s supervision, and the remainder of the team’s players and staff and undergoing regular testing.
LAFC (9-7-4), which clinched an MLS playoff berth with Wednesday’s win over the Houston Dynamo, is scheduled to play Sunday in San Jose in its penultimate regular-season game. The playoffs begin Nov. 20.
MLS has been particularly hard-hit by COVID recently. So many games were postponed because of infected players and staff that the league announced Thursday that it will use points-per-game rather than regular-season records to determine the final regular-season standings.
The Colorado Rapids alone had five games canceled and went more than a month without a game after five players and 13 staff members, including coach Robin Fraser, were infected.
All about the beautiful game
Go inside the L.A. pro soccer scene and beyond in Kevin Baxter's weekly newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.