LAFC’s season ends once again in playoff loss to Seattle Sounders

LAFC’s playoff run came to an early end for a third straight season Tuesday with the Seattle Sounders riding goals by Nicolas Lodeiro, Raúl Ruidiaz and Jordan Morris to a methodical 3-1 win at a chilly, rainy and empty Lumen Field.

Eduard Atuesta had the only goal for LAFC, which saw another score from Mark-Anthony Kaye in the closing minutes waved off following a video review.

The win was Seattle’s second playoff victory over LAFC in as many years and its 13th consecutive postseason win at home, an MLS record.

The Sounders will play host to FC Dallas in a conference semifinal on Dec. 1.

Lodeiro put Seattle (11-5-6 in the regular season) in front to stay in the 18th minute. The sequence began with Ruidiaz running on to a loose ball near midfield and driving up the right sideline before bouncing a long pass through the box to Morris on the left wing. When defender Eddie Segura moved over to defend, Morris laid the ball off for a wide-open Lodeiro, who slotted home a left-footed shot from about 14 yards out.

LAFC’s Carlos Vela heads the ball in front of Seattle Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Frei during the first half Tuesday. (Ted S. Warren / Associated Press)

That was a bad sign for LAFC (9-8-5) since Seattle was unbeaten in 11 regular-season games when scoring first. The Sounders nearly gave the lead up minutes later when Seattle’s Nouhou tripped Carlos Vela entering the 18-yard box but the resulting penalty kick was a poor one, with Vela sending a soft left-footed try into the arms of Sounders’ keeper Stefan Frei.

That allowed Ruidiaz to double the lead 21 minutes into the second half, drilling in a right-foot shot from the center of the box following a Lodeiro corner. LAFC keeper Pablo Sisniega, partially screened by a crowd of defenders in front of the net, dove hard to his left and got a hand on the shot but that wasn’t enough to keep the ball out of the side netting at the far post.

Atuesta cut the deficit in half with 11 minutes left in regulation time, sliding into the six-yard box to redirect in a pinpoint cross from Vela. But LAFC’s hopes of a comeback were dashed seconds later when Ruidiaz set up Morris for a goal on the end of a breakaway.

LAFC was missing six players, four to COVID-19 and two to injury. Diego Rossi, the league’s leading scorer with 14 goals, and Brian Rodríguez, who led the team with seven assists, were both unavailable after testing positive for the virus last week. In their absence, coach Bob Bradley started 16-year-old Christian Torres, the league’s third-youngest player, in Rossi’s place and moved solid center back Segura to the right side of shuffled back line.