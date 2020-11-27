U.S. women’s national team defeats Netherlands in first match since March

Goals from Rose Lavelle and Kristie Mewis lifted the U.S. women’s national team to a 2-0 win over the Netherlands on Friday in Breda, Holland, in the Americans’ first game since early March.

The match was a replay of the 2019 Women’s World Cup final, won by the U.S. by the same 2-0 score. And the Americans, coming off their longest break in more than three decades, started 10 players Friday who appeared in that championship final.

Lavelle, who scored the final goal in the World Cup win, got the scoring started this time, finding the back of the net near the end of a first half in which U.S. outshot the Netherlands 12-0.

The sequence started with Christen Press streaking up the center of the field on a breakaway. After drawing three defenders to her, Press pushed the ball out to the right wing for Lavelle, who settled it with her right foot, cut inside Dutch center back Dominique Janssen to create space and get the ball on her left foot, then blasted a shot from the top of the box just inside the far post.

× Rose Lavelle scores for the United States in the first half.

The goal, in the 41st minute, was Lavelle’s 13th in international play.

Mewis doubled the advantage in the 70th minute. A deft pass from Lynn Williams, who had her back to the goal, found Mewis splitting two defenders as she charged into the penalty area before beating Dutch keeper Sari van Veenendaal with a low, left-footed shot from close range.

The goal was Mewis’ first for the U.S. since 2013 and the first teammate to greet her was younger sister Sam Mewis, a World Cup starter last summer.

Goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher did not have to make a save in recording her 37th shutout in 64 games and her second in as many tries against the Netherlands.

U.S. women’s national team players wore warmups with the words “Black Lives Matter” and most took a knee during the national anthem before their match against the Netherlands on Friday. (Dean Mouhtaropoulos / Associated Press)

Alex Morgan, who has been on maternity leave, started the second half for the U.S., making her first appearance for the national team this year. Morgan gave birth in May. She appeared to score in the final minute of regulation but the score was waved off when Morgan was ruled offside.

Sophia Smith also came on in the second half to earn her first international cap and become the first player born this century to play for the U.S. Smith is one of seven Stanford players called into training camp this month.

The win extended the Americans’ unbeaten streak to 32 games, dating to January 2019. The U.S., ranked No. 1 in the world, has won all 11 games under coach Vlatko Andonovski, who took over for Jill Ellis 13 months ago.

For the Netherlands, the reigning European champion and fourth-ranked team in the world, the loss was the first in 13 games since the World Cup final.