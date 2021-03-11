Galaxy and Samuel Grandsir agree to three-year contract

With a little more than a month left until their season opener, the Galaxy continue building out their roster, with French midfielder Samuel Grandsir becoming the latest addition.

The Galaxy and Grandsir have agreed on a three-year contract with a club option for a fourth season, a deal the club is expected to be formally announced Thursday morning. Terms of the signing were not released but it was funded with targeted allocation money, meaning the value topped $612,500.

Although Grandsir was under contract with AS Monaco through 2023, the club, which had been trying to get the player off its books since the summer, let him leave by mutual consent, allowing the Galaxy to sign him on a free transfer.

Grandsir, who plays primarily on the right wing, will be added to the Galaxy’s roster pending receipt of his P-1 Visa and International Transfer Certificate and will occupy an International spot on the roster.

Advertisement

Grandsir, 24, made 81 appearances for four teams in France’s Ligue 1, the last coming a year ago with Brest, from whom he was playing on loan. France’s top two soccer leagues shut down less than a week later because of COVID-19 and Grandsir hasn’t played since.

Internationally Grandsir, who is of Senegalese descent, made four appearances for France’s U-21 National Team in 2017 and 2018. He is the fourth player to sign with the Galaxy from an overseas club this winter, following Irish defender Derrick Williams (Blackburn), Panamanian midfielder Carlos Harvey (Tauro) and English goalkeeper Jonathan Bond (West Bromwich Albion).

First-year Galaxy manager Greg Vanney said he hopes to add as many as a half-dozen more players before the team’s first game April 18 against Inter Miami.