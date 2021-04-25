Chicharito scores first MLS hat trick in Galaxy’s victory over Red Bulls

Javier “Chicharito” Hernández’s brief introduction to Galaxy fans last season didn’t go well. He played just one game before a live crowd and didn’t manage a shot in a game the Galaxy lost.

The rest of the season didn’t go much better.

But eight days into the new year Hernández has already erased that awkward start, marking the return of fans to Dignity Health Sports Park on Sunday with his first MLS hat trick in a 3-2 win over the New York Red Bulls.

The three goals were one more than Hernández scored all of last season. And in the Galaxy’s first two games this season Hernández has scored five of the team’s six goals, helping it to its first 2-0 start since 2010.

Sunday’s crowd, the first for a Galaxy home game in nearly 14 months, was limited by COVID-19 protocols to 6,853. It was hardly an intimate gathering though, and Hernández brought the fans to their feet in the ninth minute, sliding at the far post to deflect in an Ethan Zubak shot that had caromed off Red Bulls defender Sean Nealis. He nearly doubled the score nine minutes later, running on to the ball outside the penalty area and getting off a strong right-footed shot that went straight on goalkeeper Carlos Coronel.

The save allowed Andrew Gutman to pull the Red Bulls (0-2) even in the 26th minute off an assist from teammate Brian White. The sequence started with Galaxy defender Julian Araujo taking the ball away from White on the left edge of the penalty area, only to have White win it back and push it in the direction of Gutman, who beat keeper Jonathan Bond with a low left-footed shot inside the far post.

Two minutes later Bond made perhaps his best save, preserving the tie by leaping to make a one-handed deflection of a 25-yard blast from Fabio Gomes that seemed headed just under the crossbar.

Hernández then put the Galaxy in front to stay just before intermission. A long right-footed cross from Víctor Vázquez on the left wing found Hernández breaking into the center of the box within enough space to knock the ball down with his right foot, then use the left to put a shot on goal that Coronel couldn’t handle.

Hernández’s third goal, in the 60th minute, came off another deflection, this time off Red Bulls center back Aaron Long, who mishandled ball at the end of the six-yard box, allowing it to fall to Hernández at the far post for an acrobatic finish and a 3-1 lead.

Hernández celebrated by stepping beyond the end line and gesturing, arms outstretched, to the fans in the south grandstands.

A Cristian Cásseres header two minutes later cut the Galaxy lead in half but that’s as close as the Red Bulls would get. With his day’s work done, Hernández left in the 77th minute to warm applause from the crowd he had both welcomed back and finally won over.