Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Soccer

Corey Baird scores for LAFC in its 1-1 tie on road against Houston Dynamo

LAFC's Corey Baird is pictured during an MLS match against Austin FC on April 17, 2021.
Corey Baird, pictured April 17, opened the game’s scoring Saturday with a left-footed shot in the 55th minute.
(Kyusung Gong / Associated Press)
Associated Press
Share
HOUSTON —

LAFC’s Corey Baird and the Houston Dynamo’s Tyler Pasher scored within a couple of minutes of each other in a 1-1 tie Saturday.

Baird opened the scoring for LAFC (1-0-2) with a left-footed shot in the 55th minute. At the end of the buildup, Mark Anthony Kaye and Latif Blessing made the passes in the 18-yard box that created the opening on the left side for Baird.

Pasher quickly leveled it for the Dynamo (1-1-1) with a close-range finish of Fabrice-Jean Picault’s cross in the 57th.

LAFC’s Diego Rossi made his 2021 debut after missing the first two games of the season because of a left hamstring strain.

Soccer
Advertisement