Corey Baird scores for LAFC in its 1-1 tie on road against Houston Dynamo
LAFC’s Corey Baird and the Houston Dynamo’s Tyler Pasher scored within a couple of minutes of each other in a 1-1 tie Saturday.
Baird opened the scoring for LAFC (1-0-2) with a left-footed shot in the 55th minute. At the end of the buildup, Mark Anthony Kaye and Latif Blessing made the passes in the 18-yard box that created the opening on the left side for Baird.
Pasher quickly leveled it for the Dynamo (1-1-1) with a close-range finish of Fabrice-Jean Picault’s cross in the 57th.
LAFC’s Diego Rossi made his 2021 debut after missing the first two games of the season because of a left hamstring strain.
