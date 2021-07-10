Advertisement
Share
Soccer

Trinidad and Tobago plays Mexico to a scoreless draw in Gold Cup opener

Mexico goalkeeper Alfredo Talavera clears the ball away from Trinidad and Tobago midfielder Reon Moore.
Mexico goalkeeper Alfredo Talavera (1) clears the ball away from Trinidad and Tobago midfielder Reon Moore during a CONCACAF Gold Cup Group A match on Saturday.
(Michael Ainsworth / Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Share
ARLINGTON, Texas —

No. 103-ranked Trinidad and Tobago held No. 11 Mexico to a 0-0 draw Saturday night in the opener of the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Defending champion Mexico outshot the Soca Warriors 30-4 in the Group A match and had a 15-1 advantage in corner kicks. Trinidad did not reach the tournament until beating French Guiana on penalty kicks last week.

Mexico began with six of the starters from last month’s Nations League final loss to the United States: defenders Luis Rodríguez and Néstor Araujo, midfielders Edson Álvarez and Héctor Herrera, and forwards Hirving Lozano and Jesús Corona. They were joined by goalkeeper Alfredo Talavera, defenders Carlos Salcedo and Osvaldo Rodríguez, midfielder Érick Gutiérrez and forward Rogelio Funes Mori.

Olympics

Fans banned at Olympics after Tokyo institutes a state of emergency

TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 09: A woman wearing a face mask walks past the Olympic Rings on July 09, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.

Olympics

Fans banned at Olympics after Tokyo institutes a state of emergency

Japanese fans won’t be able to attend the Tokyo Olympics, but the Games are expected to be staged as scheduled.

Advertisement

Lozano took a knee to the head during the first half and was replaced by Efraín Álvarez in the 18th minute.

The other Group A match was postponed a day until Sunday. Curaçao was dropped Friday night because of positive COVID tests and replaced by Guatemala, which will open against El Salvador.

The 20th-ranked U.S. squad plays No. 83 Haiti on Sunday in Group B.

Soccer
Associated Press

The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.
Advertisement