Trinidad and Tobago plays Mexico to a scoreless draw in Gold Cup opener
No. 103-ranked Trinidad and Tobago held No. 11 Mexico to a 0-0 draw Saturday night in the opener of the CONCACAF Gold Cup.
Defending champion Mexico outshot the Soca Warriors 30-4 in the Group A match and had a 15-1 advantage in corner kicks. Trinidad did not reach the tournament until beating French Guiana on penalty kicks last week.
Mexico began with six of the starters from last month’s Nations League final loss to the United States: defenders Luis Rodríguez and Néstor Araujo, midfielders Edson Álvarez and Héctor Herrera, and forwards Hirving Lozano and Jesús Corona. They were joined by goalkeeper Alfredo Talavera, defenders Carlos Salcedo and Osvaldo Rodríguez, midfielder Érick Gutiérrez and forward Rogelio Funes Mori.
Japanese fans won’t be able to attend the Tokyo Olympics, but the Games are expected to be staged as scheduled.
Lozano took a knee to the head during the first half and was replaced by Efraín Álvarez in the 18th minute.
The other Group A match was postponed a day until Sunday. Curaçao was dropped Friday night because of positive COVID tests and replaced by Guatemala, which will open against El Salvador.
The 20th-ranked U.S. squad plays No. 83 Haiti on Sunday in Group B.
