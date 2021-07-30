LAFC sends forward Corey Baird to the Dynamo for cash and international roster spot
LAFC made its second major trade in less than a week Friday, sending forward Corey Baird to the Houston Dynamo for $750,000 in general allocation money and a 2022 international roster spot.
Baird, 25, a Poway, Calif., native, appeared in 14 games for LAFC this season, starting nine times. He scored three goals and had two assists but hasn’t had one of either since May.
Baird spent his first three seasons with Real Salt Lake, scoring 15 goals and collecting 13 assists in 83 games before returning to Southern California in exchange for $500,000 in GAM last January.
Last Tuesday LAFC sent midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye, a member of the club’s inaugural roster, along with the team’s first-round pick in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft, to the Colorado Rapids in exchange for $1 million in GAM and a 2022 international roster slot.
LAFC (6-5-5) next plays Aug. 4 at home against second-place Sporting Kansas City.
