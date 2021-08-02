Advertisement
Share
Soccer

LAFC finalizes acquisition of forward Cristian Arango

LAFC coach Bob Bradley walks across the pitch.
LAFC coach Bob Bradley and the club acquired Cristian Arango from Colombia’s Millonarios.
(Ted S. Warren / Associated Press)
By Kevin BaxterStaff Writer 
Share

LAFC has finalized its acquisition of forward Cristian Arango from Colombia’s Millonarios on a reported $2.5-million transfer, said a league official with knowledge of the negotiations who was not authorized to speak publicly. An official announcement is expected soon, the official said.

Details of Arango’s contract were not released, but it was funded in part with Targeted Allocation Money, meaning Arango’s salary will exceed the maximum budget charge of $612,500.

Arango, 26, scored 22 times in 58 appearances for Bogota-based Millonarios. With LAFC he is expected to play as a center forward between Carlos Vela and Diego Rossi, filling the void created when the team declined a contract option on Bradley Wright Phillips last fall.

The transaction is the third the team has made in the last week, following the trades of midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye and Corey Baird to the Colorado Rapids and Houston Dynamo, respectively. The trades netted LAFC $1.75 million in general allocation money and a pair of 2022 international roster slots.

Advertisement

The acquisition of Arango is the latest signing engineered by former MLS player Juan Pablo Angel, LAFC’s chief Latin American scout based in Colombia. LAFC has three other Colombians on its roster in Eduard Atuesta, Eddie Segura and Jesús Murrillo.

LAFC (6-5-5) is fifth in the Western Conference standings, but it has struggled offensively, scoring just 22 times in 16 games. It next plays at home Wednesday against second-place Sporting Kansas City.

Soccer
Kevin Baxter

Kevin Baxter writes about soccer and other things for the Los Angeles Times, where he has worked for 24 years. He has covered five World Cups, three Olympic Games, six World Series and a Super Bowl and has contributed to three Pulitzer Prize-winning series at The Times and Miami Herald. An essay he wrote in fifth grade was voted best in the class. He has a cool dog.
Advertisement