Chicharito, Carlos Vela headline MLS All-Star Game roster
The Galaxy and LAFC combined to place six players on the MLS roster for the league’s Aug. 25 all-star game at Banc of California Stadium. For the first time, the MLS team will face a squad of all stars from Mexico’s Liga MX.
Defender Julian Araujo and striker Javier “Chicharito” Hernández, who led the league in scoring with 10 goals when he was sidelined a month ago with a strained calf, will represent the Galaxy.
After the announcement that the MLS All-Star game will be played against the brightest stars in Liga MX, executives from both leagues discuss how partnerships are mutually beneficial.
Midfielders Sebastian Lletget, who captained the U.S. national team in their recent run to the Gold Cup title, and Jonathan dos Santos, a Mexican international, are among the Galaxy players who did not make the team.
LAFC will send midfielder Eduard Atuesta, defender Jesús Murillo and forwards Diego Rossi and Carlos Vela, the last two MLS Golden Boot winners.
The Western Conference-leading Seattle Sounders had the most selections with six, including brothers Alex and Cristian Roldan of Pico Rivera. Thirteen players were voted onto the teams by fans, players and media members, while LAFC coach Bob Bradley, who will be managing the MLS team, selected 13 others. MLS commissioner Don Garber had the last two picks, taking New England’s Tajon Buchanan and San Jose’s Cade Cowell.
Fifteen of the league’s 27 clubs are represented on the MLS team, which includes players from 14 countries.
The MLS roster (by team):
Galaxy: Julian Araujo, Javier “Chicharito” Hernández
LAFC: Eduard Atuesta, Jesús Murillo, Diego Rossi, Carlos Vela
New England: Gustavo Bou, Tajon Buchanan, Carles Gil, Matt Turner
San Jose: Cade Cowell
Orlando City: Pedro Gallese, Nani
Seattle Sounders: Yeimar Gómez Andrade, Nouhou, João Paulo, Alex Roldan, Cristian Roldan, Raul Ruidíaz
Real Salt Lake: Damir Kreilach
FC Dallas: Ricardo Pepi
Minnesota United: Emanuel Reynoso
Atlanta United: Miles Robinson
Sporting Kansas City: Dániel Sallói
New York City: James Sands
Philadelphia Union: Kai Wagner
Columbus Crew: Lucas Zelarayan
Nashville: Walker Zimmerman
Liga MX announced its 25-man roster last month.
The Liga roster (by position):
Goalkeepers: José de Jesús Corona, Cruz Azul; Alfredo Talavera, Pumas UNAM; Guillermo Ochoa, América
Defenders: Matheus Doria, Santos Laguna; Pablo Aguilar, Cruz Azul; Víctor Guzmán, Club Tijuana; César Montes, Monterrey; William Tesillo, León
Fullbacks: Fernando Navarro, León; Salvador Reyes, Puebla; Juan Marcelo Escobar, Cruz Azul; Jesús Gallardo, Monterrey
Midfielders: Luis Romo, Cruz Azul; Luis Montes, León; Fernando Gorriarán, Santos Laguna; Rubens Sambueza, Toluca; Guido Pizarro, Tigres UANL; Pedro Aquino, América; Diego Valdés, Santos Laguna; Ángel Mena, León
Forwards: Jonathan Rodríguez, Cruz Azul; Pedro Canelo, Toluca; Santiago Muñoz, Santos Laguna; André-Pierre Gignac, Tigres UANL; Rogelio Funes Mori, Monterrey
Manager: Juan Reynoso, Cruz Azul
A 26th player will be selected at a later date by LIGA BBVA MX executive president Mikel Arriola. Tickets for the game are on sale via Ticketmaster or by visiting LAFC.com. Fans can also purchase tickets for the 2021 Skills Challenge on Aug. 24 at Ticketmaster.com.
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.