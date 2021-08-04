Advertisement
Efrain Alvarez lifts Galaxy to win over Real Salt Lake

Galaxy midfielder Efrain Alvarez joins teammates celebrating their their goal against Sporting Kansas City.
Efrain Alvarez scored the Galaxy’s only goal in the 1-0 win over beat Real Salt Lake on Wednesday.
(Ringo H.W. Chiu / Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Efrain Alvarez scored in the 53rd minute and the L.A. Galaxy beat Real Salt Lake 1-0 on Wednesday night.

Los Angeles (10-6-1) won for the fifth time in its last eight matches. Salt Lake (5-5-6) had its two-game shutout streak end.

Alvarez started a give-and-go at the corner of the 18-yard box and calmly curled it around goalkeeper Zac MacMath from a difficult angle.

Los Angeles nearly made it 2-0 in the 80th but MacMath denied Kevin Cabral’s wide-open attempt near the penalty spot.

