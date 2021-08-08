Advertisement
Soccer

Galaxy score early but finish in a 1-1 draw with Whitecaps

Galaxy midfielder Kevin Cabral, center, celebrates his goal against the Whitecaps with teammates in the first half Sunday.
(Ringo H.W. Chiu / Associated Press)
Associated Press
Midfielder Kevin Cabral gave the Galaxy a first-half lead when he rolled in a right-footed shot but Vancouver matched the goal in the second half to earn a 1-1 draw on Sunday night in Carson.

Ranko Veselinovic, a 22-year-old defender, scored his first MLS goal in the 50th minute to salvage the tie for the Whitecaps.

Cabral gave L.A. (10-6-2) a 1-0 lead in the 32nd minute but it wasn’t enough to for the Galaxy to extend a three-game home winning streak.

Vancouver has won just one of its last 13 matches dating to mid-May.

