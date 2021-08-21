LAFC loses to Vancouver on goal in 89th minute
Ryan Gauld scored in the 89th minute and the Vancouver Whitecaps beat LAFC 2-1 on Saturday night in their first game at BC Place in 539 days.
Gauld headed in a cross from Ryan Raposo on a drive to the goal. Brian White
tied it in the 60th to help
the Whitecaps (5-7-8) tie the franchise record with an eight-game unbeaten streak.
Diego Rossi scored on a penalty for LAFC (6-9-5) in first-half stoppage time, but Gauld’s heroics extended LAFC’s winless streak to seven matches.
The Whitecaps played their last home game in front of fans on Feb. 29, 2020 — a 3-1 loss to Sporting Kansas City. They played the rest of their home games at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy, Utah,
until Saturday.
