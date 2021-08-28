Kévin Cabral’s late goal allows Galaxy to play LAFC to a tie in El Tráfico

LAFC was four minutes away from ending a number of unwelcome streaks Saturday at Banc of California Stadium, while the Galaxy were that close to extending a negative one of their own.

In the end, both teams walked away with a 3-3 draw that left neither completely satisfied.

Kévin Cabral’s goal in the 86th minute erased a one-goal deficit for the Galaxy, ending the team’s season-worst two-game losing streak. LAFC, meanwhile, stopped its franchise-worst four-game losing streak with the draw, but it was so close to getting so much more.

LAFC hasn’t won since mid-July, so the draw extends the team’s winless streak to eight games, also a franchise record. But the three goals — two from Brian Rodríguez — marked the first time LAFC has scored that many in an MLS game since last October.

The Galaxy (11-8-2) opened the scoring in the 20th minute when Dejan Joveljic deflected a soft shot over LAFC keeper Tomas Romero for his first MLS goal.

Joveljic got some help on the play from LAFC center back Jesús Murillo, who stepped in front of a long cross from Julian Araujo. But instead of clearing it out of the penalty area, Murillo deflected it off a short hop toward the goal, allowing Joveljic to run onto the loose ball and chip it over Romero and into the goal on a bounce.

LAFC’s Brian Rodríguez, pictured during a game last season, scored twice Saturday. (Harry How / Getty Images)

Cristian Arango, one of nine starters from both sides who was playing in the intercity derby for the first time, matched that just before the intermission, scoring his first MLS goal on a penalty kick. Arango, who joined LAFC from Colombia’s Millonarios this month, drew the foul when the Galaxy’s Niko Hamalainen ran up his back on the right side of the 18-yard box.

The shot was LAFC’s 12th of the first half but the only one it put on goal.

LAFC (7-9-6) put four more shots on target in the first 13 minutes of the second half, only to be frustrated each time by Galaxy goalkeeper Jonathan Bond, before Rodríguez sent a left-footed shot from a tough angle into the roof of the net in the 59th minute.

The goal was the first of the season for Rodríguez and LAFC’s first from the run of play in five games and 337 minutes. But it wouldn’t be the last from the team or Rodríguez.

Joveljic evened the score in the 64th minute with his second goal of the day, ripping off his jersey and leaping onto to the top of the short concrete wall in front of the south grandstand to celebrate. It was a short-lived celebration, though, with Rodríguez, recently returned from loan spell with Almería of the Spanish second division, putting LAFC back in front two minutes later, running on the rebound of a Bond save in the center of the box and drilling a shot into the back of the net.

But LAFC, which has given up four goals in the final 14 minutes this season, couldn’t close it out with an unmarked Cabral one-timing an Araujo cross into the back of the net as time ran down, erasing an LAFC lead for the second time in 22 minutes.