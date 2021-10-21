Angel City FC to distribute a portion of ticket sales to players as bonuses

Purchasing an ownership stake in a professional sports team is beyond the grasp of most fans. But that doesn’t mean you can’t pay some of a player’s salary.

Angel City FC, Southern California’s newest sports franchise, says it will divide 1% of net ticket revenue from each NWSL home game and pay bonuses to each player on the team. Because Angel City, which will begin play next spring at Banc of California Stadium, has sold nearly 11,000 season tickets and has sold out its premium seats, the team estimates the “Fan-Fueled Player Fund” could mean several thousand additional dollars for many of the women on the roster.

“This fund essentially gives our fans the power to effect real change alongside us,” Angel City president and co-founder Julie Uhrman said in a statement. “We are going to make every seat count to benefit each of our players directly.”

To be eligible for the bonus, Angel City players must opt into the program by supporting marketing initiatives on their social media channels. Two-time World Cup champion Christen Press, who signed with the team in August, is currently the only player on the roster. Her three-year contract is worth slightly more than $700,000, making it the richest deal in NWSL history.