Angel City FC wears shirts declaring itself ‘Immigrant City Football Club’

Angel City players stand for the national anthem while wearing “Immigrant City Football Club” T-shirts.

Angel City FC players and staff wore T-shirts and read a pregame message declaring their support for immigrants on Saturday, a day of protest against ICE raids throughout Los Angeles.

The front of the black T-shirts read: “Immigrant City Football Club.”

The back featured the phrases: “Los Angeles is for everyone” and “Los Ángeles es Para Todos.”

Angel City players lock arms while standing for the national anthem. Their shirts read “Los Angeles is for everyone.” (Courtesy of Jen Flores / Angel City FC)

The club was the first of the city’s 11 major professional sports teams to release a statement in support of those impacted by immigration raids during the past week focused on Los Angeles County and surrounding areas.

Angel City gave out “Immigrant City Football Club” shirts to the first 10,000 fans at Saturday’s match against the North Carolina Courage.

Singer Becky G, a founding investor in Angel City, read the following statement as players walked onto the field for introductions before the game:

“At Angel City, we believe in the power of belonging. We know that Los Angeles is stronger because of its diversity and the people and the families who shape it, love it, and call it home.

Angel City FC gave away shirts to fans at BMO Stadium on Saturday, June 14, 2025, supporting immigrants. (Courtesy of Jen Flores / Angel City FC)

“The fabric of this city is made of immigrants.

“Football does not exist without immigrants.

“This club does not exist without immigrants.

“This is our home.

“This is LA.

“This is Immigrant City.”