Galaxy continue roster rebuild by trading Daniel Steres

The Galaxy on Sunday traded defender Daniel Steres to the Houston Dynamo, continuing a roster makeover that began last winter under coach Greg Vanney.

Steres, 31, who made his MLS debut in 2016, was one of the last links to coach Bruce Arena’s dynasty teams with the Galaxy. But he registered career lows for games (18), starts (13) and minutes played (1,134) under Vanney. Steres’ 140 appearances for the Galaxy overall ranks 14th all-time.

The center back, who is entering the option year of his contract, was guaranteed $393,750 last season, according to the union figures.

The Galaxy received Houston’s third-round pick, the 60th selection overall, in next month’s MLS SuperDraft in return for Steres. The Galaxy will also retain an unspecified portion of Steres’ salary budget charge in 2022.

Vanney brought in 18 new players last year, when the Galaxy went 13-12-9 and missed the playoffs for the fourth time in five years. Steres is one of eight players whom the Galaxy have left go this month.