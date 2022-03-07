Everything we know about the Atlas vs. Querétaro soccer match that turned violent

The game between the Mexican league rivals was suspended in the 62nd minute after multiple fights broke out in the stands and spilled out onto the field.

People were seen attacking each other with weapons such as knifes, metal bars, chairs and belts, as well as their fists and feet.

Many players fled to the locker rooms, although some from Querétaro remained near the bench attempting to calm the situation.

(Sergio Gonzalez / Associated Press)

A number of disturbing images emerged from the incident, including one of a man lying naked in a pool of his own blood. Another shows a group of men who appear to be rushing in to attack a man and a boy, both wearing Atlas jerseys, crouching together on the grass.

Another image shows a family of four running across the field, with one of the children shirtless after his father removed an Atlas jersey for his safety.