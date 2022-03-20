Ryan Hollingshead scores twice to power LAFC to 3-1 victory over Vancouver
Ryan Hollingshead scored a goal in each half to lead LAFC to a 3-1 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps on Sunday night.
Tristan Blackmon staked Vancouver (0-3-1) to a 1-0 lead with a goal in the 12th minute. Hollingshead scored the equalizer for LAFC (3-0-1) in the 27th minute with an assist from Carlos Vela.
In the franchise’s first match, Angel City creates a vivid experience in its quest to build a fan base and showcase professional women’s soccer.
Vela scored in the 38th minute and LAFC took a 2-1 lead into halftime. Hollingshead added an insurance goal in the 70th minute.
LAFC outshot the Whitecaps 16-6 and had a 9-2 advantage in shots on goal. LAFC has yet to lose under new coach Steve Cherundolo.
Maxime Crepeau had one save for LAFC. Thomas Hasal saved six for the Whitecaps.
