Ryan Hollingshead scores twice to power LAFC to 3-1 victory over Vancouver

LAFC defender Ryan Hollingshead (24) scores past Vancouver Whitecaps goalkeeper Thomas Hasal.
LAFC defender Ryan Hollingshead (24) scores past Vancouver Whitecaps goalkeeper Thomas Hasal during the first half of LAFC’s 3-1 win Sunday at Banc of California Stadium.
(Ashley Landis / Associated Press)
Associated Press
Ryan Hollingshead scored a goal in each half to lead LAFC to a 3-1 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps on Sunday night.

Tristan Blackmon staked Vancouver (0-3-1) to a 1-0 lead with a goal in the 12th minute. Hollingshead scored the equalizer for LAFC (3-0-1) in the 27th minute with an assist from Carlos Vela.

Vela scored in the 38th minute and LAFC took a 2-1 lead into halftime. Hollingshead added an insurance goal in the 70th minute.

LAFC outshot the Whitecaps 16-6 and had a 9-2 advantage in shots on goal. LAFC has yet to lose under new coach Steve Cherundolo.

Maxime Crepeau had one save for LAFC. Thomas Hasal saved six for the Whitecaps.

