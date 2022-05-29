Dejan Joveljic scores twice to help power Galaxy to 4-1 win over Austin FC
Led by Dejan Joveljic’s two goals Sunday, the Galaxy beat Austin FC, 4-1.
Both of Joveljic’s goals for the Galaxy (7-5-2) came in the second half, the first in the 64th minute, and the second in the 88th minute, assisted by Efrain Alvarez. Joveljic also recorded two assists in the game.
The Galaxy also got one goal each from Alvarez and Javier “Chicharito” Hernández.
Austin’s (7-4-3) goal was scored by Diego Fagundez.
The Galaxy outshot Austin 14-11, with nine shots on goal to three for Austin.
Jonathan Bond saved two of the three shots he faced for the Galaxy. Brad Stuver saved five of the nine shots he faced for Austin.
Both teams next play Saturday, with the Galaxy hosting the Portland Timbers while Austin visits CF Montreal.
