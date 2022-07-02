MLS-best LAFC loses at Vancouver on goal in the 89th minute
Paraguayan international Andrés Cubas scored his first MLS goal in the 89th minute to give the Vancouver Whitecaps a 1-0 victory over LAFC on Saturday night.
Cubas intercepted a clearing attempt, taking the ball off his chest at the top of the penalty area, and fired a right-footer past former Whitecaps goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau and into the bottom-left corner.
Vancouver improved to 7-8-3. MLS-leading LAFC dropped to 11-4-3.
Cristian Arango, Danny Musovski and Kwadwo Opoku each scored for LAFC in a 3-1 victory over Dallas on Wednesday at Banc of California Stadium.
Crepeau made a save in his return to BC Place. Jeers and boos rained down on the 28-year-old Canadian nearly every time he touched the ball.
Crepeau started 32 games for Vancouver between 2019 and 2021 but requested a trade ahead of the 2022 season because of what Whitecaps sporting director Axel Schuster has described as a “very personal situation.”
Vancouver goalkeeper Cody Cropper did not have a save but recorded his fourth shutout of the season.
All about the beautiful game
Go inside the L.A. pro soccer scene and beyond in Kevin Baxter's weekly newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.