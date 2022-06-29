Cristian Arango, Danny Musovski, Kwadwo Opoku score in LAFC’s win over Dallas
Cristian Arango, Danny Musovski and Kwadwo Opoku each scored for LAFC in a 3-1 victory over Dallas on Wednesday night at Banc of California Stadium.
Arango’s goal put LAFC (11-3-3) ahead 2-1 in the 57th minute. Musovski opened the scoring in the 23rd and Opoku capped it in the 86th.
Jesus Ferreira scored for Dallas (7-5-5) in the 38th.
Maxime Crepeau saved two shots for LAFC. Maarten Paes saved eight shots for Dallas.
LAFC plays Saturday against the Vancouver Whitecaps on the road, and Dallas will host Inter Miami on Monday.
