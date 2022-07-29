Advertisement
Soccer

More than 90,000 fans expected at Rose Bowl for Real Madrid vs. Juventus

An aerial view of the 2017 Rose Bowl Game between USC and Penn State.
An aerial view of the 2017 Rose Bowl Game between USC and Penn State. A crowd of more than 90,000 fans are expected to attend Saturday’s international friendly between Real Madrid and Juventus at the Rose Bowl.
(Tournament of Roses / Getty Images)
By Kevin Baxter
Staff WriterFollow
A crowd of more than 90,000 is expected for Saturday’s international friendly between Real Madrid and Juventus at the Rose Bowl, organizers say, which would make it the largest for a soccer match in the U.S. since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The previous high since the pandemic was 78,128 for Manchester City- Bayern Munich at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis., on July 23. The attendance also would be the largest for a post-pandemic sporting event in Southern California, topping the 74,447 that showed up for a Rams-49ers game at SoFi Stadium in January.

Rose Bowl parking lots will open at 3 p.m. Saturday, three hours before kickoff. Organizers are urging ticket-holders to arrive early. Fans without tickets are encouraged not to come to the stadium.

