More than 90,000 fans expected at Rose Bowl for Real Madrid vs. Juventus

A crowd of more than 90,000 is expected for Saturday’s international friendly between Real Madrid and Juventus at the Rose Bowl, organizers say, which would make it the largest for a soccer match in the U.S. since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The previous high since the pandemic was 78,128 for Manchester City- Bayern Munich at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis., on July 23. The attendance also would be the largest for a post-pandemic sporting event in Southern California, topping the 74,447 that showed up for a Rams-49ers game at SoFi Stadium in January.

Rose Bowl parking lots will open at 3 p.m. Saturday, three hours before kickoff. Organizers are urging ticket-holders to arrive early. Fans without tickets are encouraged not to come to the stadium.