More than 90,000 fans expected at Rose Bowl for Real Madrid vs. Juventus
A crowd of more than 90,000 is expected for Saturday’s international friendly between Real Madrid and Juventus at the Rose Bowl, organizers say, which would make it the largest for a soccer match in the U.S. since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The previous high since the pandemic was 78,128 for Manchester City- Bayern Munich at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis., on July 23. The attendance also would be the largest for a post-pandemic sporting event in Southern California, topping the 74,447 that showed up for a Rams-49ers game at SoFi Stadium in January.
Rose Bowl parking lots will open at 3 p.m. Saturday, three hours before kickoff. Organizers are urging ticket-holders to arrive early. Fans without tickets are encouraged not to come to the stadium.
Ángel Di María, Thibaut Courtois and others want to get to know teammates better and reward fans when Juventus faces Real Madrid at the Rose Bowl.
All about the beautiful game
Go inside the L.A. pro soccer scene and beyond in Kevin Baxter's weekly newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.