LAFC can’t keep up with Austin FC as it loses its second consecutive game

After seeing its club-record seven-game winning streak in MLS play end last week, LAFC is staring at a losing streak. LAFC had no answers for Austin FC’s high-powered attack Friday night, losing 4-1 in Austin, Texas.

Austin FC, which came into the game tied with LAFC for the most goals scored this season (55), took the early lead on Diego Fagundez’s free kick in the 32nd minute. Maximiliano Urruti added to Austin FC’s advantage, scoring in the 47th minute and 51st minute to put LAFC in a 3-0 deficit.

Sebastian Driussi pushed Austin FC’s lead to 4-0 eight minutes later with his 19th goal of the season. Cristian Arango got LAFC on the board in the 61st minute.

Austin FC (15-6-6; 51 points) — which is in second place in the Western Conference, trailing first-place LAFC (18-3-6; 57 points) — won the first matchup between these teams, handing LAFC its only home loss of the season in a 2-1 result May 18.

Advertisement

Despite the two-game skid, LAFC, which clinched a playoff berth last week, remains on top of the Supporters’ Shield standings with seven games left in the season.