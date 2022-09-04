‘Chicharito’ scores late to salvage draw for Galaxy against Sporting KC

Javier “Chicharito” Hernández scored the equalizer for the Galaxy in a 2-2 draw with Sporting Kansas City on Sunday night at Dignity Health Sports Park.

“Chicharito,” who scored both Galaxy goals, notched the equalizer in the 88th minute on a penalty kick. Hernández later had the chance for a winning penalty kick at the end of second-half stoppage time, but Sporting KC goalkeeper John Pulskamp made the save.

Johnny Russell and Felipe Hernández scored for Sporting KC (8-15-6).

Sporting KC outshot the Galaxy 15-9. Both teams had five shots on goal.

Jonathan Bond saved three of the five shots he faced for the Galaxy (11-11-6). Pulskamp had two saves for Sporting KC.

Advertisement

The teams take to the pitch again Saturday, with the Galaxy visiting Nashville and Sporting KC visiting the Houston Dynamo.