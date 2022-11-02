U.S. Soccer to play two matches in L.A. after World Cup in Qatar

The men’s national soccer team will play its first two post-World Cup matches in Southern California, facing Serbia on Jan. 25 at Banc of California Stadium and Colombia on Jan. 28 at Dignity Health Sports Park.

The U.S. will open group play in the Qatar World Cup on Nov. 21 against Wales, followed by games with England and Iran.

The two January matches will be the first of the 2026 World Cup cycle, which will end with the U.S., Mexico and Canada sharing hosting duties for the first 48-team tournament. As the host countries, all three teams are automatically qualified for 2026.

Advertisement

The USMNT has met Serbia three times and never won, last playing to a scoreless tie in a January 2017 friendly in San Diego. No. 17-ranked Colombia is a more frequent foe, with the USA posting a 3-13-4 record all time against Los Cafeteros. Colombia did not qualify for Qatar and last faced the U.S. in October 2018, winning 4-2.

Tickets presale for the matches will begin Nov. 14 with the public sale starting Nov. 21. Groups of 20 or more can order at ussoccer.com starting Nov. 22, contingent on availability. Kickoff times will be announced at a later date.