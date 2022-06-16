SoFi Stadium in Inglewood among venues selected to host 2026 World Cup matches

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood has been selected as a 2026 World Cup venue, FIFA announced Thursday.

SoFi Stadium, the world’s most expensive stadium at more than $5 billion, staged the Super Bowl in February and has long been a favorite of FIFA officials despite the fact the artificial turf field is too narrow to accommodate a World Cup pitch. Changes will need to be made to the field in order to accommodate a World Cup match.

The World Cup field is expanding to a record 48 teams and 80 games in 2026. All games will be staged in the U.S., Canada and Mexico — the first time three countries have hosted matches during a single World Cup. Sixty games will be played in 11 venues in the U.S. The other 20 will be split evenly between Mexico and Canada. The Mexico-hosted games will be played in Guadalajara, Monterrey and Mexico City while the Canadian host cities are Vancouver and Toronto.

The Rose Bowl was not among the five West Coast venues chosen for 2026. The only other men’s World Cup held in the U.S., in 1994, saw the Rose Bowl in Pasadena play host to eight games, including the final. The Rose Bowl also hosted the 1999 women’s World Cup final.

Advertisement

2026 World Cup host cities

UNITED STATES: Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York / New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Seattle

MEXICO: Guadalajara, Mexico City, Monterrey

CANADA: Toronto, Vancouver

This is a developing story. The Times will have more on the venues selected to host 2026 World Cup matches soon.